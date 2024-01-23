Turkish parliament approves Sweden’s application to join NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish parliament voted Tuesday to approve Sweden’s NATO membership bid, News.az reports.

Of the 346 members of parliament who voted, 287 were in favor of Sweden’s accession and 55 voted to reject it. Four others abstained from voting.

The vote was the second step of Türkiye's ratification process after the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission approved the bid last month. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can now sign the protocol into law.

The outcome on Tuesday cleared a significant hurdle for the Nordic country’s accession into the military alliance, with Hungary now set to be the only member state that has not yet approved Sweden’s accession.

