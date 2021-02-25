Turkish parliament hosts exhibition dedicated to Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish parliament hosted an exhibition dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

"We will continue our struggle until the blood-thirsty murderers who try to legitimize this atrocity are brought to account before the law and history," Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said in his inauguration speech.

Sentop noted that the massacre has been ignored by the international community "despite being committed in front of the world."

"Turkey always feels the pain of this atrocity deeply," Sentop said.

On the heels of the Soviet Union's dissolution, Armenian forces took over the town of Khojaly in Karabakh on Feb. 26, 1992 after pounding it with tank and heavy artillery fire, assisted by an infantry regiment.

The Khojaly massacre is regarded as one of the bloodiest incidents committed by Armenian forces against Azerbaijani civilians.

News.Az