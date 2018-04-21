Turkish parliament ratifies bill on early elections in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliament on Friday ratified the bill calling for early elections in Turkey on June 24, with lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties supporting the move.

A total of 386 lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted in favor of the bill, Anadolu Agency reports.

The announcement to hold early elections was published in the Official Gazette.

Speaking to lawmakers in the general assembly, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said: "I feel honored to be the last prime minister of the Turkish Republic."

Yildirim rejected claims the elections were being held too soon.

"Political parties both in power and opposition should be ready for early elections at any moment," he said.

The prime minister said AK Party's presidential nominee is "our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan", “the man of the nation".

MHP deputy group chairman said June 24 will reflect the country’s national will.

Erkan Akcay said the parliament's decision for early elections is "a snap for those who are annoyed with Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, Operation Euphrates Shield and Al-Bab operation".

Akcay said: "This decision is a snap for those who get annoyed with fighting against FETO and PKK."

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Syria's northwestern Afrin.

On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.

