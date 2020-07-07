Turkish parliament reelects Mustafa Sentop as speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday reelected Mustafa Sentop as its speaker, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

A ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmaker hailing from the northwestern Tekirdag province, Sentop gained 328 votes in the third round of voting in the Turkish Grand National Assembly with 600 seats.

In the third round of voting, at least 301 votes were needed to win the post.

The opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supported Sentop in the election.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Haluk Koc got 134 votes, while the opposition candidate of Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Erol Katircioglu bagged 51 votes.

Good (IYI) Party's candidate Imam Huseyin Filiz collected 37 votes.

A total of 557 lawmakers cast ballots, while seven votes were declared invalid.

Speaking to lawmakers following the election, Sentop thanked them for participating in the process.

"The election is completed. No doubt that I will try to serve the grand parliament under the Constitution, the bylaw, other rules of law and parliamentary tendencies with justice and impartiality," he said.

In the Turkish parliament, the ruling AK Party holds 291 seats, while CHP has 138 seats, HDP 58, MHP 49, IYI Party 37, Turkish Workers Party two and independents six. The Democracy and Progress (Remedy) Party, Democrat Party (DP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), Saadet (Felicity) Party, and Democratic Regions Party (DBP) hold one each.

Sentop, 51, was born in Tekirdag. He earned a bachelor’s degree in law at Istanbul University and a master’s degree and PhD at Istanbul's Marmara University.

