Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan

A delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Mustafa Sentop has arrived in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Speaker of Turkish Parliament at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Speaker was welcomed by First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov.

In his interview with journalists, Mustafa Sentop noted that he pays his first visit to friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan after his election as Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

