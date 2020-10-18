Yandex metrika counter

Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Mustafa Sentop was met by First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ali Huseynli and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      