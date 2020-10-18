Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Mustafa Sentop was met by First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ali Huseynli and other officials.

News.Az