Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Chairman of Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan on Monday to take part in the 3rd General Conference of the ECO Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish parliament speaker at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Sentop was welcomed by First Vice-Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Mustafa Sentop, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye inter-parliamentary friendship group Ahliman Amiraslanov and other officials.

News.Az