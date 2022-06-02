Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 7th INCSOS International Congress of Social Sciences, News.Az reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, the Turkish parliamentary delegation was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Fazil Ibrahimli, head of Turkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Ahliman Amiraslanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and other officials.

News.Az