Turkish parliament speaker calls to ease visa requirements for Russia
Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman has called to simplify visa requirements for the citizens of Russia and Turkey.
"We would like to put forward a request to ease visa regime for the citizens of our countries," Kahraman said at a meeting with State Duma (lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, according to TASS.
Volodin is attending the first regional interparliamentary conference in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad devoted to security and anti-terror fight. Parliament speakers from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey and China are also taking part in the forum.
The Turkish parliament speaker said this year has seen a growth in tourism to Turkey. According to him, the number of Russian tourists has exceeded 4 million people.
"2019 has been called a year of culture and tourism in bilateral relations," Kahraman said, voicing hope that this will enhance ties.
Ankara is also interested in opening a Turkish culture center in Moscow, he added.
News.Az