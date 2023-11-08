Turkish parliament speaker congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of their Victory Day, News.Az reports.

Kurtulmus emphasized that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh and liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation, has raised hopes for lasting peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

"I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan, which heroically liberated its lands from occupation, on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day! We honor the memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for this victory, express our gratitude to the veterans," he said on X.

News.Az