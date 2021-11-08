Turkish parliament speaker greets Azerbaijan on Karabakh victory anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish parliament speaker on Monday greeted Azerbaijan on the first anniversary of its win in the 2020 Karabakh war, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Under the strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan ended the 30-year occupation, making history in 44 days," Mustafa Sentop told his counterpart Sahibe Gafarova in a letter marking Azerbaijan's victory.

Shusha, which was liberated on Nov. 8, 2020, has "great meaning for all of us," Sentop said, as "Azerbaijan crowned its victory on the field" with the tripartite declaration between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

The liberation of Shusha – known as the pearl of Karabakh – led to the recognition of defeat by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the cessation of the hostilities between Baku and Yerevan.

"I wish health, peace and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan, and success to you and to the esteemed members of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan," Sentop added.

