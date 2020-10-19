Turkish parliament speaker pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva. Sentop also visited the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

Mustafa Sentop then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The parliament speaker enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The speaker also laid a wreath at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs and signed the guest book here.

News.Az