Yandex metrika counter

Turkish parliament speaker visits Azerbaijan’s Ganja (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish parliament speaker visits Azerbaijan’s Ganja (PHOTO)

The delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop visited Azerbaijan’s Ganja city at the site of the terrorist act committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilians of the city, Trend reports. 

The delegation expressed condolences to the family members of the victims.

Sentop was thoroughly informed about the incident.

News about - Turkish parliament speaker visits Azerbaijan’s Ganja (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      