Turkish parliament to consider issue of sending military to Azerbaijan

The Turkish parliament will consider the issue of sending the military to Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reports.

The draft decree, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was submitted on Nov. 16 for parliamentary approval.

The Turkish military will be involved in monitoring the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region within the Joint Turkish-Russian Observation Center.

The text of the decree draws attention to the terms of the joint statement on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the demand of Baku to create the Joint Turkish-Russian Center to monitor the ceasefire regime.

"The place of the Joint Center will be determined by Azerbaijan,” the document says. “The military personnel and, if necessary, civilian specialists will work in the Center. The work of the Center will be aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus amid the steps to ensure Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, which is reflected in the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions and OSCE. Sending military personnel to Azerbaijan also meets Turkey’s national interests."

News.Az