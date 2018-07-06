Turkish parliament's oath-taking ceremony to be held on July 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s parliament will convene on July 7 for the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected lawmakers, which will be followed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s i

Erdoğan will hold a ceremony at the presidential palace on July 9, attended by up to 3,000 people, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Turkey’s Grand National Assembly will convene on July 7 for the oath-taking ceremony of the 27th term of parliament at 14:00. The oath-taking will end at midnight on July 11.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the new parliament speaker will be elected on July 12.

After the ceremony on July 7, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will convene its first parliamentary group meeting at parliament with its new configuration.

Following the oaths of the lawmakers, Erdoğan will address the AKP parliamentary group. In the group, the AKP’s candidate for the parliamentary speaker will also be decided. Erdoğan is expected to announce outgoing Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım as the AKP’s nominee for the position of parliament speaker.

Erdoğan’s inauguration ceremony

As the new executive presidential system will fully go into effect with the inauguration of Erdoğan, it will mark a turning point in Turkey’s political system.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the president will issue the first presidential decree by which the new ministries will be formed and presidential organizations will be established under the president’s authority.



Erdoğan said on July 6 that he will announce the new cabinet and vice presidents on the same day, adding that the cabinet will be composed of non-AKP members.

Following the ceremony at parliament, Erdoğan will host a large reception at the presidential compound at 6:00 p.m., where he will make his first statement in front of representatives of foreign diplomatic missions based in Ankara, members of parliament, and prominent figures from the business, culture, and sports worlds, as well as members of the press.

The president will take a reception with 3,000 invited guests, and state officials from 17 countries have already notified their participation.

State and government leaders from 17 countries have notified their participation at the ceremony up to July 6 including the presidents of Bulgaria, Georgia, Ukraine, Macedonia, Moldova, Pakistan, Bosnia, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Guinea, Somalia, Mauritania, Venezuela, Turkish Cyprus, Kazakhstan, the parliament speaker of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of Hungary, Albania, Palestine, Senegal, the Gagauz Autonomous Region of Moldova, the president of Tatarstan, and the parliament speaker of Kuwait.

The ceremony will also be attended by state protocol, prominent names from the business, arts and sports communities, relatives of killed soldiers and veterans.

News.Az

News.Az