Turkish Petroleum head on investments in Azerbaijan

Over the past two years, Azerbaijan has invested $ 14 billion in Turkey, and Turkey made a $ 12 billion investment in Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, the Chairman of the Board and the General Director of Turkish Petroleum Melikh Han Bilgin made the due statement at the Caspian Oil & Gas-2018 conference in Baku.

According to him, Turkey is the second largest trading partner of Azerbaijan.

"In the second quarter of this year, the trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan reached half a billion dollars.

"Turkey took part in a number of large-scale projects in Azerbaijan. One of the most difficult of them - the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, has already been launched.

"Turkey and Azerbaijan intend to expand the agreement on cooperation in energy security."

