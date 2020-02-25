Turkish plane from Iran diverted to Ankara over coronavirus worry

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish Airlines plane flying from Iran was diverted to Ankara on Tuesday at the Turkish Health Ministry's request, an aviation source said, and an aviation news website said one passenger was suspected of being infected by coronavirus, Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey's Demirören news agency broadcast video showing ambulances lined up beside the plane, with several personnel wearing white protective suits on the tarmac.

The passengers were brought to a hospital and will be held under quarantine for 14 days. These are the first Turkish citizens arriving from Iran, where recently the coronavirus has broken out.

The plane was flying from Tehran and had been scheduled to land in Istanbul. Turkey shut its borders to Iran on Sunday and cut flights due to the spread of the virus in that country.

