Turkish PM calls on US to extradite Gulen

Turkish PM calls on US to extradite Gulen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating an attempted coup in Turkey last July, which the cleric denies.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reiterated the country's demand for US cooperation on the extradition of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen in a meeting with new US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo on Friday, Yildirim's office said, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating an attempted coup in Turkey last July, an accusation which the cleric denies.

The statement also said Yildirim stressed the importance which Turkey attaches to cooperation with the new US administration.

Pompeo met the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head Hakan Fidan on his first foreign visit, on February 9.

News.Az

News.Az