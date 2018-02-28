Turkish PM, FM to visit Azerbaijan in mid-March

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Azerbaijan to take part in the 6th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 15-17, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told APA.

The event, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, will be supported by the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic and presidents of other countries, prime ministers, ministers, former heads of state and government, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, about 500 guests, including prominent public and political figures, are expected to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

Such global issues as peace and security in the Middle East region, the existing geopolitical situation in the Balkan region, the growing role of youth in public and political life in the modern period are planned to be discussed during the event.

News.Az

