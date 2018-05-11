Turkish PM responds to Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey can meet Armenia halfway if Armenia abandons its wrong anti-Turkish stance.

"If they disavow their territorial claims, abandon their wrong stance against Turkey, if they want to open a new page, we are ready to meet them halfway. We do not want to be at odds with anyone, especially with our neighbors," Binali Yildirim told reporters.

Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier stated readiness for talks with Turkey without any prerequisites.

News.Az

