Turkish PM says Trump’s plan for Jerusalem ‘unlawful'

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Wednesday the U.S. plan for Jerusalem is “unlawful”.

President Donald Trump will formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and begin preparations to move the U.S. embassy to the contested city, three senior administration officials confirmed late Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-Yeon, Yildirim said, “One way or another, both situations will be unlawful decisions and will make the existing problems in the region even more unsolvable”.

“The U.S. president not making a statement in this direction is vital for the future of the region and global peace.”

News.Az

News.Az