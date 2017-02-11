Turkish PM, UN chief meet in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday once gain urged the world to do its fair share to help solve problems in the region.

Yildirim said Turkey is hosting 3 million refugees without much support from other countries and the entire world is aware, according to Anadolu Agency.

"We want everybody to accept their responsibilities and not to be stingy on sharing burdens to end the problems in this region," he said at a joint news conference with UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Turning to Cyprus talks, Yildirim said any new administration there should be just and the two communities, Turkish and Greek, must be equally represented.

Yildirim said he was happy to host the new Secretary General on one of his first foreign visits as the Turkish leader again called for extensive UN reform.

Guterres had high praise for Turkey's efforts to deal with the millions of refugees pouring into its country. He stressed that Turkey is effectively handling the situation single-handedly at a time when other countries are closing their borders and walking away from responsibility.

“This generosity should be matched,” he said of Turkey. “This is also a moment to launch an appeal - when we see so many borders being closed and when we see so many escaping their responsibilities – this is a moment to appeal for effective burden-sharing and to make sure that the integrity of the international refugee protection regime is maintained.”

On Cypress, he said the UN is in service to the two communities and the guarantor states stand ready to support a solution accepted by everyone.

He acknowledged Turkey’s role in the Astana talks and a cease-fire in Syria as he stressed the importance of a political solution in Syria.

Guterres is on a two-day visit to Turkey and his first t the country as head of the UN.

He is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

News.Az

