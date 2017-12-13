Turkish police arrest 18 terror suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 18 suspects were arrested on Tuesday in three Turkish provinces for suspected links to the PKK and Daesh terrorist groups, security sources said.

In southern Kilis province, police arrested two Syrian nationals for suspected links to Daesh, a security official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restriction on speaking to the media.

In northwestern Balikesir province, three suspected Daesh members were arrested during simultaneous raids across the city.

Police arrested 13 alleged PKK members during simultaneous raids in several addresses in southeastern Siirt and Batman provinces.

In a separate incident, three PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish forces on Monday, the Turkish General Staff said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, two PKK terrorists, who fled from northern Iraq, surrendered to Turkish forces in southeastern Sirnak's Silopi district.

Another terrorist who fled from PKK/PYD in Syria surrendered to Turkish forces in southeastern Mardin's Nusaybin district.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

At least 319 people have lost their lives in Daesh terror attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

