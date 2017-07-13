Turkish police detain 12 Daesh-linked suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police on Thursday detained 12 suspects in two provinces for alleged links to the Daesh terror group, a security source said.

In the southern Adana province, police mounted an operation to find 10 suspects allegedly linked to a group of terrorists in Konya that police confronted on Wednesday, said a police source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operation, the police raided 10 locations and detained five suspects, the source said.

Operations continue to find the five other Daesh-linked suspects.

Five Daesh terrorists were killed and eight detained in an anti-terror operation in Konya, central Turkey on Wednesday.

In another operation in the western Aydin province on Thursday, seven Daesh-linked suspects were detained.

The suspects were detained during an operation conducted by the Aydin Police’s counter-terrorism unit under an investigation by Aydin prosecutors, a security source said.

Several organizational documents were seized during the raids, said the source, who asked not be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey has suffered from a number of attacks by Daesh, including the October 2015 Ankara train station bombing that killed more than 100.

Nearly 190 suspects linked to Daesh were arrested in counterterrorism operations across Turkey last month, according to information from security officials.

News.Az

News.Az