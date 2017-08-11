Yandex metrika counter

Turkish police detain 30 PKK members in Adana

  • World
  • Share
Turkish police detain 30 PKK members in Adana

All the detainees are Turkish citizens.

Thirty members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization were detained as part of counter-terrorism operations in Turkey’s Adana province, the Adana Police Department said.

According to the message, all the detainees are Turkish citizens.

The police department added that operations against the PKK will continue.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      