Turkish police hold Britons over fatal fire

Two British nationals were arrested in connection with a deadly fire at Marmaris Marina in Turkey’s southern Mugla province on Monday.

Three yachts named White Lady, Cartano and Passion were completely destroyed after the fire engulfed the marina in the early morning, leaving a 63-year-old Turkish man, Ekrem Gokce, dead.

British nationals, Billy Clark, 34, and Rosie Patricia Glover, 24, were arrested in connection with the fire, a local security official told Anadolu Agency. 

