Turkish police, intelligence hold joint operation against PKK

Turkish police and intelligence services conducted a joint operation against members of the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey's Izmir Province, Turkish media reported on Oct. 5.

During the joint operation, 21 people, who had close ties with the PKK terrorists, were detained, the reports read.

"Presently, work is underway to detain four more members of the PKK," the Turkish media reported.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

