Turkish police seize over 800 kg of drugs, detain 7 in Istanbul

Türkiye announced on Monday that police have seized over 800 kg of drugs and detained seven suspects in an operation in Istanbul, News.az reports citing Reuters.

In a statement on X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the police raided two vehicles and a residence in the Basaksehir district on the European side of Istanbul.

Yerlikaya further said a total of 880 kg of skunk-type drugs, packed in 777 parcels, has been seized. Seven suspected drug smugglers, including one foreign national, were taken into custody.

Located at the conjunction of Asia and Europe, Türkiye has been grappling with international drug smuggling for many years. Turkish security forces frequently launch operations against drug abuse and trafficking.

News.Az