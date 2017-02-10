Turkish police seizes 24 suicide belts in Gaziantep

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four ISIS suspects have been arrested after the discovery of 24 suicide belts in Gaziantep, Anadolu news agency reports.

The alleged terrorists, who have now been detained in Turkey, are reported to have been planning a ‘sensational’ attack, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Turkish police discovered the suicide belts – made with around 150kg of explosives – at a property in Gaziantep, near the border with Syria.

Officers also found and seized two automatic rifles, along with some other material that has not been divulged to the public.

News.Az

