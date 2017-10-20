Turkish police to detain 110 FETÖ-linked suspects in 24 provinces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Detention warrants have been issued Friday for 110 Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked suspects as part of an Istanbul-based operation targeting the group's bus

According to reports, police in 24 provinces, including Ankara, Izmir, Bursa and Eskişehir carried out raids to suspect 110 suspects who worked in Kaynak Holding and its affiliates, according to Daily Sabah.

The suspects are accused of being a member of a terrorist group, financing terrorism, aggravated fraud, and violating the charity collection law.

FETÖ is accused of orchestrating multiple coup attempts in Turkey, and its members face terror charges. The group runs a global network of schools and companies spanning the U.S. to Asia.

Kaynak Holding owns 23 companies in the media, education, tourism and logistics sectors and is thought to be one of the main providers of FETÖ's finances.

Trustees were appointed to Kaynak Holding's companies in 2015 and it was also the subject of a tax investigation the year before.

News.Az

News.Az