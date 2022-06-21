Turkish president and Estonian PM mulls Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, News.az reports citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.

It was learned that the two leaders discussed regional issues, including Turkey-Estonia relations and the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan stated that they encouraged Ukraine and Russia to return to negotiations and that they continued their efforts to reduce the negative effects of the war in the humanitarian field. President Erdogan stated that they are in a joint effort with the United Nations for the export of Ukrainian grain over the Black Sea, which will be a factor in preventing the global food crisis.

