Turkish president and first lady experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan have had “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, after they tested positive on Saturday for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, News.Az reports.
"This morning, our doctor performed our routine check-up. Thankfully, there is nothing negative. We have mild symptoms today as well, and we're continuing to work from home with Mrs. Emine," Erdogan said in a tweet on Sunday.