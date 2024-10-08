Turkish President and Turkmenistan Council Head discuss bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan and Berdimuhamedow also discussed regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.“President Erdogan said relations between the two countries continue to develop, and that they will continue to work to advance cooperation in all areas in the phone call,” the communications office said.​​​​​​​

News.Az