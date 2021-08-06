Turkish president appoints new education minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Mahmut Ozer as the country’s new education minister following the resignation of Ziya Selcuk, according to a notice published early Friday in the Official Gazette, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ozer had been serving as a deputy education minister for three years and was previously the head of the Measuring, Selection and Placement Center (OSYM), the body responsible for organizing the national level university entrance examination.

News.Az

News.Az