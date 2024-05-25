Turkish president approves amendments to trade deal with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved a protocol envisaging amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The document was initially signed on April 29 last year. Subsequently, in July of the same year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also endorsed the document.In May of the current year, the list of products incorporated into the revised Preferential Trade Agreement was disclosed.

News.Az