Turkish president, Armenian premier discuss bilateral relations, regional issues over phone

In a Monday's phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, authorities said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The leaders stressed that they will continue diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peace and stability in the region, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

"Also during the conversation both leaders underlined that achieving a lasting peace and stability in the region will contribute to the development and prosperity of all countries of the region, and stated that they shall continue diplomatic efforts to this end," it said.

