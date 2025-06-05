Turkish president, Armenian prime minister discuss bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over phone on Thursday, discussing bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of comprehensive normalization in the region and peaceful negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing contacts between Türkiye and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Pashinyan also extended his greetings to Erdogan and the Turkish people for Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice which will begin on Friday.

News.Az