Turkish president arrives in Kazakhstan

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan was welcomed with an official ceremony in Astana.

Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are expected to hold one-on-one talks on bilateral relations and international issues.

The presidents will also co-chair the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Erdogan is also scheduled to participate in a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral talks with participating leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

News.Az