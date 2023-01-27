Turkish president condemns heinous attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday strongly condemned the heinous deadly attack on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

"We convey our condolences to our Azerbaijani brothers and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Erdogan said on Twitter.

Türkiye stands by "its dear friend and brother Azerbaijan," he added.

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

News.Az