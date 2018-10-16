Turkish president confirms opening date of SOCAR’s STAR refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

The refinery's processing capacity will amount to 10 million tons of products per year

The opening ceremony of the STAR oil refinery owned by the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR is scheduled for October 19, the Turkish media cited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Oct. 16.

President Erdogan stressed that the STAR refinery is one of the important projects being implemented by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The STAR refinery will produce naphtha, diesel fuel with ultra-low sulfur content, aviation kerosene, petroleum coke, liquefied gas and other products. The refinery will not produce gasoline and fuel oil.

The plant is planned to carry out processing of oil of such grades as Azeri Light, Kerkuk and Urals.

The refinery's processing capacity will amount to 10 million tons of products per year.

Today, the share distribution in the project is as follows: 60 percent of shares are owned by the Rafineri Holding company (being in 100-percent possession of SOCAR Turkey Energy company), which previously bought all 18.5 percent of the participation interest of Turcas Petrol company in the project, and 40 percent of shares are owned by SOCAR company.

News.Az

News.Az