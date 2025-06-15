Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has posted a congratulatory message on his social media account, extending his greetings to Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 – National Salvation Day.

In his message, the Turkish President said: "I sincerely congratulate our homeland, our home, the apple of our eye – Azerbaijan – on the occasion of June 15 – National Salvation Day, and convey Türkiye’s greetings and love to all our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters," News.Az reports, citing local media.

News.Az