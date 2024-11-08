Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on Victory Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

“On the fourth anniversary of Victory Day, which ended the occupation of ancient Azerbaijani lands, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and all Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on behalf of my nation and myself,” Erdogan said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports.“This Victory, achieved under your command as Commander-in-Chief, was a source of immense pride and inspiration for both Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world. We are also pleased that, for the first time in 30 years, parliamentary elections were held this year in these ancient lands, where you secured full control through last year's successful anti-terror operations in Karabakh,” he noted.“With the strength derived from the unbreakable bonds of friendship and brotherhood, crowned by the Shusha Declaration and embodied by the motto “One Nation, Two States,” I express our readiness to provide every form of support for the restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated regions. I firmly believe in continuing our close cooperation, solidarity, and coordination both bilaterally and on international platforms to ensure lasting peace, security, and stability in our region,” the Turkish leader said.Erdogan added: “I pray the mercy of the Almighty Allah for our brothers who became martyrs for freedom and honor their cherished memory with respect. I also extend my gratitude to our veterans.”“Dear Brother, I take this opportunity to wish Your Excellency health and happiness, and extend my best wishes for the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people. May your Victory be everlasting and blessed!”

