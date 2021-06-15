Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on June 15.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Turkish leader at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the state flags of the two countries.

President Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az