Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for visit (UPDATED)

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a visit.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was met by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials. ***

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 25 for the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the presidential press service said in a statement.

All aspects of the bilateral relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be reviewed and possible steps for the further deepening of cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the Council meeting to be held in Baku under the co-chairmanship of President Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan with the participation of relevant ministers.

Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the talks.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding, which will contribute to the contractual basis of the bilateral relations, are also planned to be signed on the occasion of the Council meeting.

News.Az

