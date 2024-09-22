Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President Erdogan arrives in the US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the US ahead of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly , where he is scheduled to speak this week.

Before his departure to New York, Erdogan confirmed he would address the assembly on Tuesday, the opening day of discussions.

"This year's General Assembly theme is 'Leaving No One Behind.' I will focus on the joint actions needed to address the genocide in Gaza and Israel's aggressive policies," Erdogan shared with reporters.

