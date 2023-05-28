Turkish President Erdogan casts his vote for runoff elections in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voted on Sunday in Türkiye's first-ever runoff presidential elections as millions headed to the polls, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan voted at the Saffet Cebi Middle School in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul, where there was a lot of attention given to the president.

Erdogan greeted other voters and supporters before proceeding to cast his vote. First Lady Emine Erdogan also cast her vote alongside the president.

