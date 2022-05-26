Turkish President Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On this important and remarkable anniversary, Turkiye, with a sense of great happiness, feels in its heart the just pride and excitement of fraternal Azerbaijan, whose sadness it perceives as its own sadness and joy as its own joy,” Erdogan said in a congratulatory message.

“I am glad that, in accordance with the Shusha Declaration, we, with the resolve of allies, are strengthening our ties that are at a perfect level, and we will continue them under the slogan “One nation, two states”. I sincerely believe that, as was the case in the past, our joint efforts, exemplary solidarity and unbreakable brotherhood will also be the greatest guarantor of peace, prosperity and stability in our region in the future,” he said.

“Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and once again convey to the friendly and fraternal people of Azerbaijan the best wishes for sustainable peace and prosperity,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az