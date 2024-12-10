Turkish President Erdogan discusses Syria developments in call with NATO’s Rutte

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

During the call, President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's long-standing position on Syria, emphasizing the country's commitment to preserving Syria's territorial integrity and stability since the outset of the civil war, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said in a statement, News.Az reports.He stressed that the Syrian people should govern their own nation and affirmed Türkiye’s continued efforts to help establish a unified, terror-free Syria.

