Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President Erdogan discusses Syria developments in call with NATO’s Rutte

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish President Erdogan discusses Syria developments in call with NATO’s Rutte
Photo: Türkiye's Directorate of Communications

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

During the call, President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's long-standing position on Syria, emphasizing the country's commitment to preserving Syria's territorial integrity and stability since the outset of the civil war, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said in a statement, News.Az reports.

He stressed that the Syrian people should govern their own nation and affirmed Türkiye’s continued efforts to help establish a unified, terror-free Syria.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      