Turkish President Erdogan expresses deepest gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has today met with the representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Gaziantep as they dispatched the humanitarian aid to the quake-hit areas of the brotherly Turkiye under the instructions of Azerbaijani First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, News.Az reports.

Representative of the Foundation Elvin Aslanov conveyed condolences of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva to the Turkish President, saying that the entire Azerbaijani nation as well as all the organizations operating in Azerbaijan mobilized their resources to provide need-based assistance to Turkiye.

Expressing his gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and nation for mobilizing in response to the quake, President Erdogan said: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the Turkish nation, I express deepest gratitude to my brother Ilham and my sister Mehriban!”. The Turkish head of state noted he is aware about Azerbaijan’s initiative to send humanitarian aid to the victims of the quake, saying that Azerbaijan stands by Turkiye in these hard times, just like Turkiye stood by Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War. “On my own behalf, as well as on behalf of my family and people, I express my deepest gratitude. We will stand by each other forever. We will proceed on our journey as One Nation, Two States!”

News.Az