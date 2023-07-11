Turkish President Erdogan meets UK Prime Minister Sunak in Vilnius

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the NATO leaders’ summit, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Closed to the media, the meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO) in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Earlier, Erdogan also met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The Turkish president is in Vilnius to attend a NATO leaders’ summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence.

News.Az